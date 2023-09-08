China, Cuba sign agreements to boost biotechnology cooperation
HAVANA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 12th Meeting of the Cuba-China Joint Working Group of Biotech Cooperation closed Thursday in the Cuban capital, Havana, with the signing of agreements between the two countries.
The agreements include creating joint ventures, developing medicines for cancer treatment, creating a biopharmaceutical industrial park and other topics of common interest.
Wu Hao, China's secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that the two countries will also sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible to enhance biotechnology collaboration.
"China and Cuba complement each other in establishing a satisfactory base with huge potential for development," he said, adding that the two sister nations will continue to consolidate work results in years to come.
Eduardo Martinez, president of Cuba's biotech conglomerate BioCubaFarma, said that the meeting has identified important strategic work guidelines, and he was confident that bilateral collaboration in the field would be enhanced.
The 12th Meeting of the Cuba-China Joint Working Group of Biotech Cooperation kicked off Wednesday in Havana with representatives from both countries.
