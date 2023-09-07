China, Cuba vow to strengthen biotechnology cooperation

Xinhua) 14:16, September 07, 2023

HAVANA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The 12th Meeting of the Cuba-China Joint Working Group of Biotech Cooperation kicked off here on Wednesday, with the two sides pledging further cooperation in the area.

Addressing the inaugural session, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella said the potential of biotechnology can forge a path to a more brilliant and healthier future for all.

"We recognize the leading role played by cooperation in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical sectors in promoting solid and prosperous relations between China and Cuba," he said.

Wu Hao, China's secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that biotechnological collaboration is an essential platform for economic and commercial cooperation between the two sister nations, and is "a relationship of common interest and shared benefit."

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said that bilateral cooperation in the field of biotechnology is a new chapter in the friendship between the Chinese and Cuban people.

This cooperation "has achieved significant economic and social results benefiting the economies and people of both countries," he said.

Running through Thursday, the meeting discusses foreign investment, regulatory frameworks, innovative business models, and intellectual property, according to organizers.

In addition, an agreement signing ceremony has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon as part of the bilateral meeting.

