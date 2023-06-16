Senior Chinese legislator meets Cuban ambassador to China

June 16 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislator Li Hongzhong met with outgoing Cuban ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira in Beijing on Friday.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the special friendly relations between China and Cuba have continued to deepen in the new era.

The NPC of China attaches great importance to friendly cooperation with Cuba's legislature and is willing to strengthen exchanges of experience in fields such as legislation and supervision, support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, promote practical cooperation in various fields and promote friendly exchanges between the two parties, two countries, and peoples, Li said.

Pereira said that Cuba firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to actively promote cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

