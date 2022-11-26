Cuban president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:57, November 26, 2022

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)