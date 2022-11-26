Home>>
Cuban president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:57, November 26, 2022
Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi holds talks with Cuban president
- Interview: China-Cuba friendship provides opportunities for development -- ambassador
- Cuban president's China visit will boost bilateral relations: foreign ministry
- First secretary of Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, Cuban president to visit China
- Cuba to increase presence on China's e-commerce platform JD.com
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.