First secretary of Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, Cuban president to visit China

Xinhua) 10:28, November 21, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 24 to 26.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Monday.

