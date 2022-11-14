Chinese community newspaper relaunched in Cuba

November 14, 2022

HAVANA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Kwong Wah Po, the only newspaper serving the Chinese community in Cuba, was relaunched this weekend after its publication was suspended for more than four years.

The monthly newspaper came back with its first edition introducing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese path to modernization pioneered by the CPC.

The first edition was printed in Spanish while another edition in the Chinese language will be published in the coming months.

At the relaunching ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said that the newspaper helps strengthen the historic and cultural bonds that unite the two friendly nations.

"I wish the newspaper success, hoping it will contribute to promoting the Chinese traditional culture, as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Also lauding the relaunch, Cuban Deputy Minister of Culture Fernando Rojas said Chinese culture plays a key role in the formation of Cuba's diversified culture.

"I hope this newspaper will continue to cover topics concerning China and the Chinese community," said Rojas, adding that "this will very much contribute to reinforcing relations between the people of China and Cuba."

"This is a platform to build bridges between China and Cuba. We can help preserve the Chinese legacy in Cuba for years to come," the newspaper's copy editor Julio Gerardo Hun told Xinhua.

Established in 1928, the newspaper is aimed at providing Chinese descendants living in the Caribbean nation and Cuban people with knowledge of Chinese culture, customs and traditions.

