China, Cuba enjoy excellent bilateral relations: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 10:05, May 19, 2022

HAVANA, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Cuba enjoy excellent bilateral relations in keeping with the historic links that unite the two nations, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said Wednesday.

"We share common ideals and will continue to work on the building of our socialist systems for the betterment of our peoples and countries," Ma told a news conference, adding that cooperation in the fields of agriculture, biotechnology and public transportation has been increasing over the past few years.

The Chinese government's initiatives to promote global development and security worldwide were in line with the principles of the UN Charter, the diplomat said.

Ma made the remarks as the Chinese embassy in Havana is preparing to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Chinese arrival in Cuba.

At present, China remains one of Cuba's main economic partners and technical assistance providers as the two countries expand their cooperation.

China and Cuba will mark the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

