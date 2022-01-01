Chinese ambassador pays tribute to fallen Chinese fighters in Cuba
HAVANA, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui on Friday laid a wreath of flowers at the monument to fallen Chinese fighters during Cuba's Independence War in Havana.
"Over the past 170 years, the Chinese and Cuban people have forged a friendship that has stood the test of time," Ma said.
The diplomat congratulated attendees for the arrival of the new year and highlighted the 63rd anniversary of Cuba's socialist revolution's triumph to be marked on Jan. 1, 2022.
"I wish that the updating of the Cuban economic and social model as well as the socialist construction bring more success to the island," he said.
The ceremony took place under social distancing guidelines and mask mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luis Gongora, director-general of Foreign Trade and International Relations at the government of Havana, said that China has provided an extraordinary example to the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
