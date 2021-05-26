China, Cuba vow to strengthen parliamentary exchanges

May 26, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, via video link as the two sides agreed to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and cooperation.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, called on the two sides to strengthen mutual political trust and friendship, firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and firmly oppose unilateralism, protectionism, as well as willful bullying in the form of blockades, sanctions, suppression and containment.

"We should deepen cooperation in the anti-pandemic sector and other areas including trade, investment, agriculture, new energy, tourism, and biopharmacy, so as to achieve more tangible outcomes," Li said.

Noting that this year marks the centennial of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Li said there are four reasons why the CPC can lead the Chinese people to make historic achievements and win support from the entire nation.

First, the CPC has always adhered to its ideals and convictions, stayed true to its original aspiration, and worked for the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Second, it has always paid attention to theoretical development.

Third, it has always sought truth from facts and followed a development path that suits its own national conditions.

And finally, the CPC has always attached great importance to self-improvement and maintained the spirit of self-revolution.

Li called on the two sides to strengthen cooperation and expand exchanges between leaders of the legislative bodies, special committees, friendship groups and deputies; create a sound political and legal environment for trade and investment, and promote the implementation of the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries as well as bilateral cooperation deals.

"We should strengthen experience sharing on democracy, the rule of law, poverty alleviation and development, maintain close communication on major international and regional issues and jointly safeguard the interests of our two countries as well as other developing nations," he said.

Lazo hailed the time-honored friendship between Cuba and China and extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

"Cuba firmly adheres to the one-China principle and opposes any interference in China's internal affairs," Lazo said, vowing to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and promote the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

