Xi thanks Cuban leaders for congratulating China on complete victory in poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 17:00, March 28, 2021

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping extended gratitude to Cuban leaders for their congratulations on China's complete victory in poverty alleviation.

Xi made the remarks in a reply letter recently to Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)