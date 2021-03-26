Xi exchanges congratulations with Cameroonian President Biya on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday exchanged congratulations with Cameroonian President Paul Biya on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their two countries.

