Xi exchanges congratulations with Cameroonian President Biya on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 10:14, March 26, 2021
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday exchanged congratulations with Cameroonian President Paul Biya on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their two countries.
