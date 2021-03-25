Xi stresses full support for innovation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to enterprise staff at RICOM, an optical lens company, in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

FUZHOU, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday said China will give full support to those who are committed to innovation and make contributions to the country.

Xi made the remarks when he visited RICOM, an optical lens company in the city of Fuzhou, the provincial capital of east China's Fujian, during his inspection tour of the province.

Xi learned about the company's products and visited the workshop to see the production of precision equipment.

When talking with employees of the company, Xi said innovation is a must for the country to continue making progress during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and this requires those who can seize opportunities with a sense of responsibility and mission and have the capability to do the job well.

