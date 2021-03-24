Xi stresses respect for people's pioneering spirit in reforms
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reform of forest rights system at the Shaxian rural property rights transaction center in Shaxian District of Sanming City, Fujian Province, on March 23, 2021. Xi visited Shaxian District of Sanming City on Tuesday during an inspection tour of east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
FUZHOU, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed respect for people's pioneering spirit in reforms during an inspection tour in east China.
A guiding philosophy for the CPC is to respect people's pioneering spirit, and the people are the real heroes, Xi said when visiting a rural property rights transaction center in the Shaxian District of Sanming City in Fujian Province on Tuesday.
He recognized the active efforts made in the district on collective forest tenure reform, noting that Sanming is an important birthplace of such reforms.
Xi underlined the combination of top-level design with grassroots exploration in pushing forward reforms. For major reforms, trials should be conducted first to gain experience before such reforms are promoted, he said.
The methodology of "crossing the river by feeling the stones" is relevant for instituting reforms, and will continue to be so, he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi visits rural property rights transaction center during east China inspection tour
- Health is primary indicator of people's happy life: Xi
- Sci-tech experts work to spur rural economy under Xi's leadership
- Xi visits Shaxian during east China inspection tour
- Xi inspects east China's Fujian Province
- Xi delivers video speech to Colombian people as Chinese vaccines arrive
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Xi leads China's grand reform of new era
- Xi prescribes solutions for healthy development of China's platform economy
- Xiplomacy: Xi's vision on supporting developing countries in fight against COVID-19
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.