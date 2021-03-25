Xi hails development of Fuzhou

Xinhua) 11:20, March 25, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to people while visiting Fudao, a 19-km-long pedestrian walkway in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

FUZHOU, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday praised Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province, for its successful development during an inspection tour.

"I worked in Fuzhou for six to seven years. I came here at the age of 37 and spent the best years of my life here. I gained a lot of experience and understanding," said Xi when talking with local residents in a park in the city.

Xi said he envisaged building Fuzhou into an eco-friendly coastal city with beautiful landscape when he worked there. "Now it has developed even better than what had been envisaged at that time."

Xi encouraged the local government to continue their efforts to deliver more tangible benefits to the people.

