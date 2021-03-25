Xi in east China's Fuzhou for inspection

Xinhua) 08:40, March 25, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to people while visiting Fudao, a 19-km-long pedestrian walkway in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

FUZHOU, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province.

Xi visited Fudao, a 19-km-long pedestrian walkway, the historical and cultural block of Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) and RICOM, an optical lens company.

He learned about local efforts in urban planning and development and the protection of historical and cultural blocks, as well as corporate innovation and development.

