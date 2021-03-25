Xi in east China's Fuzhou for inspection
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to people while visiting Fudao, a 19-km-long pedestrian walkway in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
FUZHOU, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province.
Xi visited Fudao, a 19-km-long pedestrian walkway, the historical and cultural block of Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) and RICOM, an optical lens company.
He learned about local efforts in urban planning and development and the protection of historical and cultural blocks, as well as corporate innovation and development.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses respect for people's pioneering spirit in reforms
- Xi visits rural property rights transaction center during east China inspection tour
- Health is primary indicator of people's happy life: Xi
- Sci-tech experts work to spur rural economy under Xi's leadership
- Xi visits Shaxian during east China inspection tour
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.