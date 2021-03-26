Xi Jinping on protecting cultural heritage

Xinhua) 08:30, March 26, 2021

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has once again emphasized the protection of cultural heritage during his inspection to east China's Fujian Province this week.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions underlined the significance of cultural protection.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- The protection of historical blocks, ancient architecture and cultural relics is equivalent to the preservation of a city's history and heritage.

-- History and culture are the soul of a city and people should cherish the city's historical and cultural heritage as their own lives.

-- Historical and cultural heritage is a precious resource that is irreplaceable.

-- We must attach importance to keeping our history and culture alive and strong to preserve the roots of the thriving Chinese ethos.

-- Without the 5,000-year-long Chinese civilization, how could we have Chinese characteristics?

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)