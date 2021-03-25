Xi stresses more efforts to serve, integrate into new development paradigm

Xinhua) 15:58, March 25, 2021

FUZHOU, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed more efforts to serve and integrate into the new development paradigm in fully building a modern socialist country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection trip to east China's Fujian Province from Monday to Thursday.

