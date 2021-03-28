Xiplomacy: Xi's remarks on safeguarding global peace

Xinhua) 11:15, March 28, 2021

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- On various occasions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expounded on his insightful vision on safeguarding global peace and China's role in advancing the cause of world peace.

"As long as the idea of peace can strike deep roots and the sail of peace can be hoisted in the hearts and minds of people all over the world, a strong defense will be built to prevent and stop war," Xi said in 2014 at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris.

Seven years later, Xi's words are still enlightening as the world is facing profound changes unseen in a century and rising uncertainties compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as increasing bullying and unilateral acts.

Chaos, displacement and violence are still afflicting people in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries in turmoil.

"Throughout the centuries, people have yearned for lasting peace, but war has haunted mankind every step of their progress. As we speak, many children on this planet are subjected to the horror of armed conflicts," Xi noted in the speech.

In January, the United Nations Children's Fund issued a statement, reminding all parties to the conflict in war-torn Syria of their obligations to protect children.

Ten years into the conflict, children continue to be the hardest hit by unprecedented destruction, displacement and death. They have lost their lives, homes and childhoods, said the statement.

Seven years ago, Xi said at the UNESCO headquarters that "we must do our utmost to keep war as far away as possible from mankind so that children across the world can grow up happily under the sunshine of peace."

The stone wall at the entrance to the UNESCO headquarters carries the inscription of one single message in several languages: Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed.

Quoting the message, Xi stressed the importance of letting the idea of peace strike deep roots in people's hearts and minds.

"People hoped to promote inter-civilization exchanges, equality of educational opportunities and scientific literacy in order to dispel estrangement, prejudice and hatred, and spread the seeds of the idea of peace," Xi said.

Guided by Xi's wisdom, China has been making great contributions to regional and global stability, development and prosperity.

In his National Day speech in 2019, Xi said "China will stay on the path of peaceful development."

"We will continue to work with people from all countries to push for jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Xi.

Last November, Xi delivered a speech via video at the third Paris Peace Forum, emphasizing the need to adhere to peaceful coexistence, as well as the need to respect other countries' right to development and their independent choice of development paths and models.

"We need to uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism, hegemony and power politics, and reject all forms of terrorism and acts of extreme violence," Xi said, stressing joint efforts to safeguard equity, justice, peace and security in the world.

Noting that China follows an independent foreign policy of peace, Xi said it is committed to the path of peaceful development.

