Xi extends condolences to Egyptian president over train collision

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, over the train collision accident in the country.

In the message, Xi noted that he is shocked to learn about the accident, which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims, extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a quick recovery.

