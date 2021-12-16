Chinese donation delivery ceremony held in Cuba

Xinhua) 14:10, December 16, 2021

HAVANA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A delivery ceremony for Chinese donations to reinforce Cuba's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was held here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony at the building of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said the cooperation between the two countries during the pandemic has demonstrated that the bilateral ties are in a good state.

"The COVID-19 pandemic does not recognize borders. Only collaboration and solidarity can beat the virus," Ma said, adding that "the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are a global public good."

Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal thanked China for the donations, saying the bonds that unite the people of China and Cuba are unbreakable.

"China has not only played an essential role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but has shared important experience and given support to other nations," he said.

Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Deborah Rivas and Vice Minister of Public Health Regla Angulo also attended the ceremony.

The Chinese government, companies and social organizations have been supporting Cuba since the country reported its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020. In the past few months, the Cuban government has received a batch of medical supplies donated by China, including ventilators, rapid antigen test kits, masks, surgical and examination gloves, protective and surgical suits, as well as safety screens.

According to MINSAP, Cuba has fully vaccinated more than 83 percent of its population of 11.2 million as part of a nationwide COVID-19 immunization rollout.

As of Wednesday, the Caribbean nation has reported 963,813 COVID-19 cases and 8,313 related deaths.

