China, Cuba walk together in building socialism

Xinhua) 14:45, August 31, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to walk together with Cuba in building socialism, be good partners in pursuing common development, good exemplars of anti-COVID-19 fight and good comrades in strategic coordination, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday in a phone conversation with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China has always supported Cuba in taking the development road in line with its national conditions and building prosperous and sustainable socialism.

No matter how the situation changes, China's policy of sticking to long-term friendship with Cuba will not change, and its willingness to deepen cooperation in various fields with Cuba will not change, Xi said.

Xi has on various occasions promoted China's long-term friendship with Cuba, and expressed China's willingness to jointly contribute to the cause of socialism.

The following are some highlights of his latest remarks in this regard.

May 6, 2021

Xi said in a phone conversation with Diaz-Canel that he is willing to consolidate and develop friendly relations between the two countries, and jointly open up new horizons and make new contributions to the cause of socialism.

Xi said he believes that under the leadership of the new Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee led by Diaz-Canel, the PCC and the Cuban government will lead the Cuban people to forge ahead in unity and steer the cause of socialism with Cuban characteristics towards new achievements.

China and Cuba are good friends, comrades and brothers, bound closely together by their common ideals and beliefs, Xi said, adding that he and Diaz-Canel have reached many consensuses in recent years on developing China-Cuba relations in the new era, which have helped push forward the development of bilateral relations.

March 2021

In a reply letter to extend gratitude to Cuban leaders for congratulating China's complete victory in poverty alleviation, Xi said China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers, adding that the two countries' traditional friendship has been deepening and their friendly cooperation has undergone all-round development in recent years.

Xi said that China will, as always, support Cuba in keeping to the path of socialism and push bilateral relations to higher levels.

Sept. 28, 2020

In congratulatory messages exchanged with Cuban leaders to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Xi said he highly values the unique friendship between China and Cuba and stands ready to help make the two countries good friends, good comrades and good brothers forever.

Xi said the bilateral ties have over the past 60 years withstood the vicissitudes of the international situation and grown ever stronger.

Political mutual trust between China and Cuba has been continuously deepened and bilateral practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, Xi said, adding that the two countries have stood together and joined hands to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised their traditional friendship to a higher level.

Xi said that since the two countries established diplomatic ties 60 years ago, China and Cuba have forged a profound friendship with mutual understanding, mutual trust and mutual support.

Feb. 28, 2020

Xi noted during his talk over phone with Diaz-Canel that after the outbreak of the pandemic, Cuban leaders immediately extended their sympathies to him, and the Cuban president also paid a special visit to the Chinese embassy in Cuba to express support for China, which fully demonstrated the profound traditional friendship between China and Cuba.

China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers who can rely on each other in difficult times and are as close as lips and teeth, Xi stressed, adding that bilateral relations have withstood major tests of winds and waves and remained resilient and vibrant.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)