China issues guideline to strengthen literary criticism

Xinhua) 09:28, August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a guideline to strengthen literary criticism in the new era to promote the healthy and prosperous development of socialist literature and art.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and other three departments, calls for scientific and comprehensive literary criticism that carries forward the Chinese aesthetic.

It also urges the establishment of an online and offline collaborative mechanism to guide literary criticism, with an aim to enhance spiritual heights, cultural connotation and artistic value of literary and artistic works.

Literary criticism should provide correct guidance, value social effects, and not add fuel to vulgar works and pan-entertainment, says the document.

Calling for literary criticism that is professional and authoritative, the guideline stresses prioritizing social benefits and values instead of online traffic.

It also calls for efforts to leverage new media platforms and build a team of online literary and art critics.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)