Feature: Cuba celebrates 175th anniversary of Chinese arrival

HAVANA, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Lion dances and martial arts livened up the city's Chinatown with an air of joy on Wednesday, with hundreds of Havana residents joining to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Chinese arrival in Cuba.

In 1847, some Chinese immigrants first stepped on the Cuban soil, starting their integration into local society. After 175 years, the Chinese community has become an inseparable part of this Latin American country.

In his speech at the celebration, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said that China and Cuba have built solid historical and cultural ties throughout history.

"Chinese descendants have played a significant role in Cuban culture," Ma said. "We will continue to be good friends, partners, and comrades."

Students from the Cuban School of Wushu honored the legacy of Chinese culture with a large-scale demonstration of martial arts, with children, adolescents and senior citizens taking part.

Roberto Vargas Lee, director and founder of the school, believed China and Cuba share a common value of solidarity in the construction of their social systems.

Thanking the Chinese embassy for donating a lion dance costume and other items to the school, he said, "We very much appreciate the support given by the Chinese government to the development of martial arts on the island."

The House of Chinese Arts and Traditions opened an art exhibition as part of the festivities, and planned to host an international seminar on the Chinese diaspora's influence later in June.

Chinese migrants and their descendants contributed to the shaping of the Cuban national identity, Teresa Maria Li, director of the cultural center, told Xinhua.

"This (exhibition) is just the beginning of a very important celebration that will gather many people interested in expanding their knowledge of Chinese culture, customs and traditions," Li said.

During Cuba's War of Independence, Chinese fighters played a significant role in defending the Caribbean nation.

For more than a century, the two countries grew intertwined in various aspects, including trade, farming, culture and cuisine.

China has also become one of Cuba's main economic partners as bilateral cooperation deepens.

Chinese-Cuban Sara Chao, 80, told Xinhua she is happy to have inherited her parent's hardworking ethos.

"I have never visited China, but China is very deep in my heart in so many ways," she said. "This celebration will continue unifying the Chinese community in Cuba."

