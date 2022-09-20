China calls for stronger alignment of development strategies with Cuba: Chinese FM

NEW YORK, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez here Monday, hailing the bilateral ties between Beijing and Havana while stressing the need for a stronger alignment of the two countries' development strategies.

The meeting between the two diplomats came as they were both in New York attending the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Wang told Rodriguez that China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers who trust each other and share a common destiny.

Noting that the heads of state of the two countries have forged good friendship and maintained close communication, Wang said China is willing to work with Cuba to deepen the two countries' unity and cooperation, and consolidate and develop their special friendly relationship under the guidance of the consensus between the two leaders.

Wang thanked the Cuban side for firmly supporting China in defending its core interests, saying China, likewise, also firmly supports Cuba in defending its sovereign independence, and firmly supports Cuba's faster development and revitalization. China is convinced that Cuba will continually make new and greater achievements along the path of building socialism.

China and Cuba should further align their development strategies, Wang said, suggesting that the two countries steadily push forward cooperation related to pushing forward the Belt and Road Initiative, expand cooperation in such fields as agriculture, tourism and renewable energy, and turn the high-level political mutual trust between the two countries into more results in practical cooperation.

Rodriguez, for his part, wishes the forthcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a full success. He thanked the Chinese side for the enduring support for Cuba's just cause, especially the solidarity shown and help provided when Cuba was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.

Cuba, the foreign minister said, is pleased with the deep friendship and political mutual trust that have been forged between the two countries' leaders. Havana supports the series of important proposals from the Chinese side, including the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, he added.

Cuba will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle and unwaveringly support China's stance on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Rodriguez said, adding that his country opposes any and all politically motivated anti-China moves.

Wang said the international situation right now is full of crises and chaos, but good prevails evil, unity is strength, and persistence leads to victory. China has full confidence in the bright prospect ahead for the progress of human society, and is willing to join hands with Cuba and other developing countries in strengthening solidarity and collaboration, upholding equality and justice, jointly tackling global challenges, and promoting common development and prosperity.

