Xi extends condolences to Cuban president over fuel farm explosions
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, sent a message of condolence on Monday to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel over explosions at a fuel storage facility in Cuba.
In his message to Diaz-Canel, also first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the fuel farm explosions in Matanzas province in Cuba, which caused serious casualties and property losses.
Xi noted that on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, he expressed deep condolences for those killed in the explosions and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured, adding that China is ready to provide assistance to Cuba.
