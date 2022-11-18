Cuba to increase presence on China's e-commerce platform JD.com

HAVANA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Cuba aims to bring more products to the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Deborah Rivas said Thursday.

"Exports to China will very much contribute to Cuba's economic growth as well as to attract hard currencies for the country," she said during a special presentation of Cuban products by the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com at the 38th International Fair of Havana.

Rivas added that JD.com enabled Cuba to increase honey, rum and coffee exports, among other benefits.

Launched in April, the Cuban National Pavilion on JD.com presents nearly 20 different products.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said at the event that e-commerce is a platform for China and Cuba to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The fair, which runs on Nov. 14-18, gathers representatives from more than 60 countries, including Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Mexico, Venezuela, and China.

It is being held off-line for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official statistics, the Cuban government has projected a 4 percent economic growth for 2022 amid the intensification of the U.S. trade embargo against the Caribbean nation.

