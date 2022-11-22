Cuban president's China visit will boost bilateral relations: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:20, November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Cuban president's upcoming visit to China is expected to inject new impetus into bilateral relations and promote the traditional friendship and sound cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 24 to 26.

Noting that Cuba is the first Latin American and Caribbean country that established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Mao Ning, the spokesperson, said China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers who trust each other and share a common future.

In the past 62 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Cuba have worked hand in hand to build socialism with their own characteristics, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and cooperated closely on international and regional affairs, setting an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere mutual assistance between developing countries, Mao said.

She said President Diaz-Canel will be the first Latin American and Caribbean head of state to be received by China since the 20th National Congress of the CPC held last month.

"It is believed that President Diaz-Canel's visit will inject new impetus into the development of China-Cuba relations and push forward the traditional friendship and friendly cooperation between the two countries," she said.

