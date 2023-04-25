Chinese premier meets with PCC delegation

Xinhua) 08:39, April 25, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the PCC Central Committee, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with a delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the PCC Central Committee.

Noting both China and Cuba are socialist countries and that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Cuba relations, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two countries' leaders have jointly pointed out the direction for the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries.

China is willing to work with Cuba to faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, deepen friendship, and expand mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation to further advance China-Cuba relations, said Li.

No matter how the international situation may change, Li said China's policy of long-term friendship with Cuba will not change, the determination to support Cuba in taking the socialist path will not change, and the direction of promoting pragmatic cooperation between China and Cuba will not change.

He called for efforts to strengthen strategic coordination, firmly safeguard world peace, fairness and justice, practice multilateralism, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, implement the plan of the Belt and Road cooperation, and constantly transform high-level political mutual trust into more pragmatic results.

China and Cuba should strengthen exchanges and mutual learning of modernization experiences, jointly explore the path to promoting modernization and continue to seek happiness for their peoples, Li added.

While appreciating China's unswerving support for Cuba in its cause of justice over the long term, Morales said the relationship between the two parties serves as a major cornerstone of bilateral ties. He said the PCC is willing to enhance inter-party exchanges, learn from China's experience in such fields as party building, reform and opening up and poverty eradication, facilitate pragmatic cooperation, and jointly promote the socialist cause and the development of Cuba-China relations.

Cuba firmly supports Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China, and is ready to shore up multilateral coordination with China to jointly promote world peace, development and justice, Morales added.

