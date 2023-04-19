China donates water resources equipment to drought-stricken Cuba

Xinhua) 13:54, April 19, 2023

HAVANA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Cuba's National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) on Tuesday welcomed a donation from the Chinese government to help the Caribbean island weather a severe drought.

China donated 449 pieces of equipment, including trucks, bulldozers, lighting towers, backhoe loaders, motor graders, and thermal diffusion welding machines.

Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Deborah Rivas witnessed the handover of the equipment at the INRH headquarters in Havana.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said the donation will contribute to improving water supply in Cuban provincial capitals and communities on the outskirts of urban areas.

Antonio Rodriguez, president of the INRH, thanked the Chinese government for the donation, saying China's help has been essential for the development of water resources on the island.

"I reiterate Cuba's gratitude for China's contribution to the improvement of the living conditions of the Cuban people, in keeping with the UN guidelines," Rodriguez said.

Currently, more than 400,000 Cubans are struggling with water shortages due to the extended drought, local media reported.

According to the country's Institute of Meteorology, significant rainfall is not expected in Cuba until mid-May.

