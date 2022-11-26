China's top legislator meets with Cuban president

Xinhua) 11:11, November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, on Friday.

Noting that China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers that share weal and woe together, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China firmly supports Cuba in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence and oppose foreign interference.

China is ready to work with Cuba to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to further advance relations between the two countries and parties, Li added.

Li also said that the NPC is willing to further enhance exchanges and cooperation with Cuba's legislature to provide legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Diaz-Canel said Cuba is willing to see China achieves national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization and hopes to further deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.

