Senior CPC, PCC officials hold talks in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:43, April 25, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee, at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi held talks with Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee, in Beijing on Monday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 63 years ago, China and Cuba have deepened the friendship of mutual understanding, carried out mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and remained partners for reform and development.

Cai said China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by both leaders, strengthen political mutual trust and strategic coordination, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, and jointly advance the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative to build a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

He said China will, as always, firmly support Cuba in its just struggle to defend national sovereignty and independence and oppose external interference and blockade, and support Cuba in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

Cai said that under the new circumstances, the CPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the PCC, and jointly cope with various risks and challenges.

The CPC attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with political parties in Latin America and will continue to promote China-Latin America cooperation and work together to safeguard world peace and promote common development, he added.

Morales said Cuba stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, adding that Cuba supports and actively participates in the Belt and Road Initiative, carries out practical cooperation in various fields, welcomes mutually beneficial cooperation between Chinese and Cuban enterprises, and will provide a favorable environment and conditions.

Cuba is willing to strengthen coordination with China in international affairs and jointly build a community of shared future for Cuba and China, as well as for Latin America and China, said Morales.

