Interview: Cuban expert highlights China's support to G77

Xinhua) 16:19, September 14, 2023

HAVANA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has demonstrated continued support to the Group of 77 (G77), a Cuban expert said here in Havana.

"China has maintained a systematic and consistent policy supporting the multilateral bloc," Eduardo Regalado, a senior researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Regalado said that China has provided Global South countries with the means to express their needs, promote a collective economic interest and improve their joint negotiation capacity.

"China has been very active in promoting a fairer economic and political order in keeping with the interests of developing countries," said the expert.

Regalado said the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative significantly contributes to the prosperity of the Global South.

The researcher also highlighted China's decisive role in improving global security.

The G77 seeks to build a new global governance guided by the principles of inclusion, social justice and equity, said Regalado.

The G77 plus China Summit is slated to take place in Havana on Sept. 15 and 16.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)