6.4-magnitude quake jolts East China Sea area: CENC
(Xinhua) 08:50, September 19, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted an area of the East China Sea at 9:21 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 26.45 degrees north latitude and 125.35 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 170 km, said the CENC.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
