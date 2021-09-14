Home>>
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
(Xinhua) 09:40, September 14, 2021
TOKYO, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.
The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
