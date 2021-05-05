Home>>
5.2-magnitude quake hits 139 km SE of Pangai, Tonga -- USGS
(Xinhua) 10:45, May 05, 2021
HONG KONG, May 5 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 139 km SE of Pangai, Tonga at 011725 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 20.6631 degrees south latitude and 173.3712 degrees west longitude.
