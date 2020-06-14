Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

(Xinhua)    10:13, June 14, 2020

TOKYO, June 14 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off the northwest coast of the Amamioshima Island of Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 0:51 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 28.8 degrees north and a longitude of 128.3 degrees east, and at a depth of 160 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Kagoshima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York