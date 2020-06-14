TOKYO, June 14 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off the northwest coast of the Amamioshima Island of Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 0:51 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 28.8 degrees north and a longitude of 128.3 degrees east, and at a depth of 160 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Kagoshima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.