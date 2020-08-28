Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
5.3-magnitude quake hits Easter Island region: USGS

(Xinhua)    09:07, August 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Easter Island region at 21:39:42 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.7811 degrees south latitude and 112.1693 degrees west longitude.

