NEW YORK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Easter Island region at 21:39:42 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.7811 degrees south latitude and 112.1693 degrees west longitude.
Three Gorges Reservoir helps guarantee safety of China’s Ya…
Latest flood on China's Yangtze River passes Three Gorges D…
Chinese medical expert team in South Sudan for anti-virus m…
South Sudan inaugurates China-aided cancer screening facili…
Fact check: Pompeo's fact-twisting China speech versus the …