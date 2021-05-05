5.8-magnitude quake hits western Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:45, May 05, 2021

JAKARTA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Wednesday, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said.

The quake rocked at 08:24 a.m. Jakarta time (0124 GMT) with the epicenter located at 3 km southeast Tuapejat village of Mentawai islands district and its depth was at 29 km.

The agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)