5.8-magnitude quake hits western Indonesia
(Xinhua) 10:45, May 05, 2021
JAKARTA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Wednesday, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said.
The quake rocked at 08:24 a.m. Jakarta time (0124 GMT) with the epicenter located at 3 km southeast Tuapejat village of Mentawai islands district and its depth was at 29 km.
The agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami.
