5.9-magnitude quake hits 61 km SW of Santiago, Peru: USGS
(Xinhua) 10:55, October 29, 2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 61 km SW of Santiago, Peru at 20:22:05 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.076 km, was initially determined to be at 14.537 degrees south latitude and 76.1571 degrees west longitude.
