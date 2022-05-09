6.2-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 15:03, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 2:23 p.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.01 degrees north latitude and 122.51 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 16 km, the center said.

