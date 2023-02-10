Home>>
Chinese rescue team successfully rescues 3rd quake survivor
(People's Daily Online) 14:18, February 10, 2023
The China Search and Rescue Team, a rescue team sent by the Chinese government, successfully rescued a female survivor with a local Turkish rescue team from a collapsed seven-story building at around 8 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) on Thursday.
Both teams rescued and transported the survivor to the hospital after 2 hours of hard work. It has been 80 hours since the earthquakes. This is the third survivor that has been successfully rescued after the China Research and Rescue Team arrived at the quake zone and carried out rescue operations for 30 hours.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5.9-magnitude quake hits 61 km SW of Santiago, Peru: USGS
- Feature: Sichuan quake survivor recounts 17-day ordeal in mountains
- Largest earthquake in Sichuan since 2017 claimed 66 lives in Luding; many countries, intl organizations expressed condolences
- 6.1-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
- 6.2-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.