Chinese rescue team successfully rescues 3rd quake survivor

People's Daily Online) 14:18, February 10, 2023

The China Search and Rescue Team, a rescue team sent by the Chinese government, successfully rescued a female survivor with a local Turkish rescue team from a collapsed seven-story building at around 8 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) on Thursday.

Both teams rescued and transported the survivor to the hospital after 2 hours of hard work. It has been 80 hours since the earthquakes. This is the third survivor that has been successfully rescued after the China Research and Rescue Team arrived at the quake zone and carried out rescue operations for 30 hours.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)