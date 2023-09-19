In pics: evolution of China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 08:26, September 19, 2023

This combo photo shows performers dancing at the 15th China-ASEAN Expo on Sept. 12, 2018 (above) and robots dancing at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a woman charging her mobile phone at a self-service charging station at the 5th China-ASEAN Expo (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Zhang Ailin on Oct. 25, 2008) and a shared power bank renting device at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows an exhibitor displaying a laptop at the 8th China-ASEAN Expo (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Zhou Hua on Oct. 25, 2011) and visitors looking at a tablet at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows an exhibitor displaying a telephone at the 2nd China-ASEAN Expo (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Guangming on Oct. 19, 2005) and a staff member showcasing a smart phone at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the construction site of the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Guangming on May 7, 2003) and a view of the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 17, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a Belgian guest learning about information at a motorcycle booth at the 1st China-ASEAN Expo (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Guangming on Nov. 5, 2004) and a staff member adjusting a car at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows people looking at a tractor at the 5th China-ASEAN Expo (L, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Guangming on Oct. 25, 2008) and people looking at a car at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (R, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows people looking at tractors at the 5th China-ASEAN Expo (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Guangming on Oct. 25, 2008) and people looking at a car at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Lu Boan on Sept. 18, 2023) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is held in Nanning from September 16-19, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)