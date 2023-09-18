20th China-ASEAN Expo opens in Nanning

Xinhua) 10:26, September 18, 2023

Actresses perform dance near a booth of Vietnam at Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People visit the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A helicopter is displayed during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People visit the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People select products at Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Exhibitors display fruits from Thailand during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Indonesian actors perform during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People visit the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People visit the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People buy skin care products from the Philippines during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held in Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

People select products at a booth of Russia at Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)