Chinese premier to attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo, China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit

Xinhua) 10:02, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 17 and deliver remarks, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

Foreign leaders and senior officials including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesia's Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn will attend the opening ceremony of the expo, according to Mao.

