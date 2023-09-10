20th China-ASEAN Expo to be held in Nanning, S China

A woman chooses durians imported from Thailand at a supermarket in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023.

As cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) deepens, various kinds of goods from ASEAN countries have entered the Chinese market through border port cities such as Dongxing, Pingxiang and Qinzhou. Meanwhile, the cultural exchanges and people-to-people bonds between the two sides have grown stronger.

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo, along with the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Forum, will be held in Nanning from Sept. 16 to 19. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Trucks loaded with goods from ASEAN countries enter the Pingxiang Integrated Free Trade Zone in Pingxiang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows buildings at the ASEAN business district in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A customer visits a night market stall selling Southeast Asian beverages in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows road signs at the ASEAN business district in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows a shop which sells Southeast Asian beverages in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Vendors sell goods from Southeast Asian countries in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows pomelos imported from Thailand at a supermarket in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A woman chooses bananas imported from the Philippines at a supermarket in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows an automated container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows buildings at the ASEAN business district in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Visitors pose for photos at the Friendship Pass in Pingxiang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023.

People dine at a Vietnamese pho restaurant in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2023.

People dine at a Thai restaurant in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2023.

Vietnamese vendors sell durians in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows an automated container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

