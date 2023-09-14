Myanmar to participate in 20th China-ASEAN Expo with 80 booths
YANGON, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar will exhibit its products at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo with 80 booths, Htein Lin, deputy director-general of Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization under the Ministry of Commerce, told Xinhua on Wednesday.
Myanmar's entrepreneurs from 75 companies will showcase agricultural products, food products, aquatic products and gems and jewelry during the four-day trade fair.
"By exhibiting our country's products at the trade fair, other countries will learn about Myanmar products and buy the sample products, from which we can proceed with sales and purchase agreement," he said.
Entrepreneurs can gain opportunities to tap overseas markets, he said.
The 20th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Sept. 16 to 19.
