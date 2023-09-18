Investment deals totaling 67.9 bln USD signed at China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 08:59, September 18, 2023

A helicopter is displayed during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A record number of investment deals were inked during a signing ceremony at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo on Sunday in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Organizers said the ceremony saw deals signed for 470 projects with a combined investment of 487.3 billion yuan (about 67.9 billion U.S. dollars). Over 65 percent of that investment came from deals in the manufacturing sector.

The number of deals, the total investment figure and the manufacturing sector's share of the total investment have already hit record highs this year, organizers said.

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo opened on Saturday, with nearly 2,000 enterprises in attendance. Participation is up 18.2 percent from last year's expo, which was attended by 1,653 enterprises.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)