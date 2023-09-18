China-ASEAN relations are most successful, dynamic model in Asia-Pacific cooperation: Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and the 20th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday said that China-ASEAN relations have become the most successful and dynamic model in regional Asia-Pacific cooperation, and a clear example of how to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for all.

Li made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and the 20th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Li said the China-ASEAN Expo has witnessed the continuous development of bilateral relations since its establishment 20 years ago, and the two sides are committed to strengthening themselves through unity, win-win cooperation and consideration for the world.

"The sound standing of China-ASEAN relations has not come easily and is the result of the joint efforts of all parties," Li stressed, noting that at the core of these relations are amity, sincerity, inclusiveness and a commitment to achieving mutual benefits.

These words are not just the basic orientation of China's neighborhood diplomacy, but they are also key to creating a better future, the premier said.

He called for efforts to create a favorable environment conducive to development, prosperity, peace and tranquility, so that the development of one country can benefit neighboring countries and people in the region in an improved manner.

China is ready to expand cooperation with ASEAN in such areas as culture, tourism, training and youth to enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between their peoples, in turn deepening emotional integration, Li said.

To consolidate the foundation of trust further, China will adhere to its basic state policy of opening-up and strive to create a good business environment so that investors from all over the world feel at ease and comfortable, the premier said.

He noted that China is willing to import more competitive and distinctive products from ASEAN countries, enhance regional connectivity, and build more stable and unimpeded regional industrial and supply chains based on comparative advantages.

"China firmly supports the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation framework. It will continue to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies of other countries, and continue to advance regional economic integration," Li added.

Approximately 1,200 people attended the opening ceremony, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, as well as business representatives from China, ASEAN, and other countries and regions.

Leaders of ASEAN countries said in their speeches that ASEAN member states have a high appreciation for the principles of amity, sincerity, inclusiveness and mutual benefits proposed by China, and for China's important contributions to promoting regional peace and prosperity.

They expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation with China to open markets further, enhance connectivity and interdependence, advance cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance supply chain resilience, oppose protectionism and the politicization of trade and investment, and jointly address global challenges such as food security and climate change.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang poses for a group photo with guests before the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and the 20th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. Li attended and addressed the opening ceremony here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

