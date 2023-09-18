Lao PM vows closer cooperation to support Belt and Road Initiative

September 18, 2023

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Sunday expressed the country's continued support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Laos will maintain close cooperation with China and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and contribute to the initiative's implementation, Sonexay said at the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The prime minister said the two country's cooperation in infrastructure is producing practical results. He hailed the China-Laos Railway for promoting cooperation between China, Laos, and other ASEAN countries, creating jobs, and enhancing personnel exchanges.

