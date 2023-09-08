Senior CPC official visits Laos

Xinhua) 14:33, September 08, 2023

VIENTIANE, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Laos from Wednesday to Friday.

During the visit, Liu met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president.

He also held talks with Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the commission for external relations.

In addition, Liu gave a lecture to Lao party and government officials with the theme of working together to implement three major global initiatives and jointly writing a new chapter of a community with a shared future for China and Laos.

During Liu's tour, both sides agreed to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, take the action plan of building a community with a shared future for China and Laos as a guide, intensify high-level strategic communication, deepen exchanges and mutual learning of experiences, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for China and Laos to be in-depth and practical.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)